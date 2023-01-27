Aviation training academy coming to Selma

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama Governor Kay Ivey and other officials on Friday announced an aviation training academy is coming to Selma.

The Resicum International academy will be located at Craig Field Airport, which trained pilots for World War II before closing in 1977.

Woman and veteran-owned Resicum International supports government and commercial clients with training, maintenance, logistics and mission support services in aviation.

The development is expected to transform the economy in Selma and Dallas County, while also creating 70 “high-paying” jobs.

