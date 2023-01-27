Advertise
City Council approves demolition of historic Hotel Talisi

By James Hayes
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 11:48 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TALLASSEE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Tallassee City Council has approved the demolition of Hotel Talisi.

The hotel has been a longtime landmark in Tallassee, sitting at 14 Sistrunk Street. Initially known as the Woodall Hotel, the name changed to Hotel Talisi in 1962.

Hotel Talisi served the Tallassee community as a Sunday lunch spot and hotel since 1928 but has sat vacant for over a decade after an arsonist set fire to the building in 2009.

In 2013 attempts were made to resurrect the iconic hotel but were unsuccessful. In the years following the blaze, the city declared the old building a public nuisance and has had plans for several years that require it to be demolished.

According to Ward 6 Councilman Bill Godwin, the city will now work to obtain bids for the demolition.

