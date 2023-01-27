Confederate group instructed to remove Tuskegee statue, court records say

MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Tuskegee Chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy has 60 days to remove a controversial statue in the town square, according to a Macon County Circuit Court.

According to the order filed Thursday, the tract of property that was conveyed by deed from Macon County to the Tuskegee Chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy contained the following provision:

TO HAVE AND TO HOLD unto the Tuskegee Chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy for the purpose of maintaining a park for white people and maintaining a monument to the memory of the Confederate soldiers of Macon County, Alabama and upon the failure of the property to be used in said manner, the same shall revert to Macon County, Alabama, immediately, in fee simple.

According to Circuit Judge Steven Perryman, “there is no evidence to support that the property had been used as a park for white people,” and therefore, it must be given back to the county.

The chapter has been instructed to retrieve and remove the statue from the property within 60 days. However, the chapter could file an appeal to the Alabama Supreme Court.

The Macon County Commission is expected to hold a news conference on the court’s latest decision at 11 a.m. WSFA 12 News will provide coverage on our app and Facebook page.

The Macon County Commission filed the lawsuit against the Tuskegee Chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy, asking a court to give it the deed to a downtown square where the memorial has stood for 115 years.

An attorney for the Tuskegee chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy, Jay Hinton, said the group owns the square legally and wants the monument to remain.

It has long been a source of controversy in the predominantly African American city. It has been the target of vandalism on multiple occasions and in decades past.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.