Coosa County stabbing suspect arrested

William Michael Smith
William Michael Smith(Coosa County Jail)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 4:12 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
COOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Coosa County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest regarding a stabbing that took place this past Tuesday in Coosa County.

According to the Sheriff’s Department, on Jan. 24 at approximately 11:40 a.m., the Coosa County dispatch center received a report of a stabbing. Russell Medical Center notified police that they had a patient in the emergency room suffering from multiple stab wounds.

Coosa County investigators learned that the stabbing occurred on Coosa County Road 90 in the Equality Community.

Investigators identified the suspect as William Michael Smith, 31, of Equality. Smith was located on Wednesday and charged with attempted murder.

Smith is currently being held in the Coosa County Jail on a $30,000 bond.

No further information is available at this time.

