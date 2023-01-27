First Alert: Heavy rain returns to Alabama late this weekend

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A large mass of rain and embedded thunderstorms will roll across the state by Sunday afternoon/evening, bringing widespread heavy rain to the state by the end of the weekend. Many portions of the state will see in excess of one inch of rain, and some isolated flash flooding could develop under the heaviest showers. The news isn’t all bad, though - this is not a tornado setup, thankfully. We also do not expect any issues with damaging wind or large hail, this will simply be a rainy stretch with some embedded claps of thunder.

More good news - the weather today and tomorrow will be fantastic, albeit a bit on the cold side. Sunshine will dominate the sky over the state today; afternoon temperatures will only warm into the upper 50s to lower 60s though. Expect another crisp, cold Winter night tonight as temperatures plunge back below freezing again. Most Alabama cities and towns will wake up in the 26-34 degree range by sunrise Saturday morning.

Saturday will be a beautiful, cool day with a mainly sunny sky and afternoon temperatures easing up to near 60 degrees. Clouds increase after sunset and most of Sunday will be cloudy and cool with temperatures stuck in the upper 50s. Rain will increase in coverage and intensity Sunday afternoon into Sunday night. Heavy rain will fall at times, along with a few claps of thunder. Widespread rainfall amounts in excess of one inch are likely, with some isolated higher amounts.

We dry out temporarily on Monday, but more rain is possible by Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, as the subtropical jet stream becomes aligned in a way that typically creates multiple waves of rain across the Southeast. Like the Sunday system, though, none of these waves seem primed to produce damaging weather.

Long range data suggest a change back to colder weather around the end of next week and into next weekend. February will likely get off to a much colder start. There’s no evidence of wintry mischief at this time, but the pattern will need to be watched over the first half of the month.

