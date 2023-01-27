Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Funding will provide broadband internet to 55,000 Alabama homes

(WLUC)
By James Hayes
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 1:04 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - U.S. Department of the Treasury has approved Alabama’s plan to invest $191.9 million of Capital Projects Fund funding in broadband infrastructure.

The U.S. Department of the Treasury announced the approval of broadband projects in four states, including Alabama, under the CPF in President Biden’s American Rescue Plan Act.

The goal of the Capital Projects Fund program is to make funding available for reliable, affordable broadband infrastructure, advancing Biden’s goal of affordable, reliable, high-speed internet for all Americans.

What this means for Alabamians

Alabama Capital Projects Fund program overview
Alabama Capital Projects Fund program overview(U.S. Department of the Treasury)

The other approved states include Texas, Kentucky, and Nevada. For more information on the Capital Projects Fund, click here

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery Police Chief Darryl Albert said 36 firearms were confiscated during "Operation 2020."
MPD announces 36 firearms seized, 22 arrests in latest ‘street-level’ operation
Selma Police Chief Kenta Fulford has been placed on administrative leave with pay, according to...
Selma police chief placed on administrative leave
File photo of Holtville High School where an Elmore County maintenance worker was injured after...
Employee ‘wedged between 2 vehicles’ at Elmore County school 
New Brunswick police charged Hyejeong Shin with providing a false government document.
29-year-old woman caught posing as high school student
Alabama woman suing after being arrested for failure to pay trash fee

Latest News

ADEM, EPA officials hold signing for Hayneville sewer project
The hotel was built in 1928. Initially known as Woodall Hotel, the name changed to Hotel Talisi...
City Council approves demolition of historic Hotel Talisi
Gov. Ivey and key officials announced a $1.3 million aviation training academy is coming to...
Aviation training academy coming to Selma
Opelika Jane Doe’s father, stepmother arrive at Lee Co. Justice Center
Opelika Jane Doe’s father, stepmother arrive at Lee Co. Detention Center