Ivey to make economic development announcement in Selma

((Source: WSFA 12 News))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 6:55 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama Governor Kay Ivey is set to make an economic development announcement in Selma on Friday.

She will be joined by Selma & Dallas County Economic Development Authority Executive Director Wayne Vardaman and the organization’s chair, Aubrey Carter. The governor will also be joined by Craig Field Airport and Airport and Industrial Authority Executive Director Jim Corrigan along with company officials.

The event is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. from Craig Field.

