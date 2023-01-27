Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Man wins $10 million grand prize playing lottery scratch-off game

A player won the top prize in a $10 million scratch-off game.
A player won the top prize in a $10 million scratch-off game.(California Lottery)
By Travis Leder
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 12:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN PEDRO, Calif. (Gray News) - A man won the top prize playing a lottery scratch-off game in California.

The California Lottery announced Louis Farillas of San Pedro played the 10 Million Dollar Titanium Black Scratchers game, and his $30 purchase turned into a $10 million payout.

The lottery said Farillas opted to receive an annual check of $400,000 for the next 25 years instead of taking the lump sum.

Farillas wasn’t the only recent winner in California, as the lottery announced a $2 million winner for its Instant Prize Crossword game and a $1 million winner on a Power 10′s scratch-off ticket.

California Lottery funds toward public education totaled $1.88 billion in the 2020-21 fiscal year.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery Police Chief Darryl Albert said 36 firearms were confiscated during "Operation 2020."
MPD announces 36 firearms seized, 22 arrests in latest ‘street-level’ operation
Selma Police Chief Kenta Fulford has been placed on administrative leave with pay, according to...
Selma police chief placed on administrative leave
File photo of Holtville High School where an Elmore County maintenance worker was injured after...
Employee ‘wedged between 2 vehicles’ at Elmore County school 
New Brunswick police charged Hyejeong Shin with providing a false government document.
29-year-old woman caught posing as high school student
Alabama woman suing after being arrested for failure to pay trash fee

Latest News

A comeback and a rising star: Inside the U.S. wheelchair fencing team
ADEM, EPA officials hold signing for Hayneville sewer project
With the Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Va., set to reopen next week after a...
Fallout from shooting by first-grader includes staff shakeup
Murdaugh listens during his double murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse in...
Hours after killings, Alex Murdaugh said he didn’t see wife
Video shows accused assailant David DePape breaking into the Pelosi home.
Video: Suspect shown breaking into Pelosi home