Montgomery police chase with shooting suspect ends in 3-vehicle crash

The victim suffered life-threatening injuries
The Montgomery Police Department says one of its marked patrol units was involved in a crash...
The Montgomery Police Department says one of its marked patrol units was involved in a crash while pursuing a suspect vehicle in connection to a Friday afternoon shooting.(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 3:05 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department says one of its marked patrol units was involved in a crash while pursuing a suspect vehicle in connection to a Friday afternoon shooting.

Police and fire medics responded to the 1100 block of Marlowe Drive around 12:40 p.m. on reports of a person having been shot. On scene, law enforcement found a man in life-threatening condition. The unidentified man was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Investigators said while MPD officers were en route to the scene, they attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a suspect vehicle, which refused to stop. Police pursued the vehicle but were ultimately involved in a three-vehicle crash that caused minor injuries. Investigators said the suspect vehicle fled the area.

No suspects or motive has been released. An investigation is ongoing.

