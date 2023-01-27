Opelika Jane Doe’s father, stepmother arrive at Lee Co. Detention Center

Advertise
Opelika Jane Doe’s father, stepmother arrive at Lee Co. Justice Center(Source: Opelika Police Dept.)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 9:55 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The father and stepmother of Opelika Jane Doe, known as Amore Wiggins, were extradited from Florida on Thursday, January 26.

Amore’s father, Lamar Vickerstaff Jr., is facing a felony murder charge, while her stepmom, Ruth Vickerstaff, is facing a failure to report a missing child charge.

The Vickerstaffs arrived in Opelika on Jan. 26 to be processed before being taken to the Lee County Detention Center.

News Leader 9 had crews catch this video tonight of Ruth Vickerstaff arriving at the Lee County Justice Center.

Lamar arrived to the center in the early hours of Friday morning, as seen in the video below.

Both were being held in Jacksonville, Florida since their arrest on January 17.

The two will appear in court on January 27 - and News Leader 9 will have more information on that.

In a exclusive interview, our Katrice Nolan spoke with Amore’s mom on her daughter, Amore, and on the Vickerstaffs. The full interview can be watched HERE.

