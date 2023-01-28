Advertise
Brundidge library to host Imagi-Con 2023

By James Hayes
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 10:45 AM CST
BRUNDIDGE, Ala. (WSFA) - The third annual Imagi-Con is set to take place across downtown Brundidge as well as the Tupper Lightfoot Memorial Library in Brundidge on February 25th.

Imagi-Con is a fan convention/festival for all for gaming, anime, comics, the arts, and anything you can imagine. The event was created to bring the community together by offering experiences, both fun and educational, that inspire others to create and explore the world around them.

The event is led by the Tupper Lightfoot Memorial Library and is the first-ever fan convention held in Brundidge. Organizers say Imagi-Con has something for everybody and stated that if you’re not familiar with a convention, think of it like a festival with a little more.

For more information on this event, click here.

