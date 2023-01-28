First Alert: Heavy rain returns to Alabama Sunday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A large mass of rain and embedded thunderstorms will roll across the state by Sunday afternoon/evening, bringing widespread heavy rain to Alabama by the end of the weekend. Many parts of the state will see in excess of one inch of rain, and some isolated, localized flash flooding could develop under the heaviest downpours.

Saturday has been a beautiful day with a mainly sunny sky and afternoon temperatures warming to either side of 60 degrees. Clouds increase after sunset today and most of Sunday will be cloudy and cool with temperatures stuck in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees.

Rain will increase in coverage and intensity Sunday afternoon into Sunday night. Heavy rain will fall at times, along with a few claps of thunder. Widespread rainfall amounts in excess of one inch are likely, with some isolated higher amounts.

We dry out temporarily on Monday, but more rain is possible by Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, as the subtropical jet stream becomes aligned in a way that typically creates multiple waves of rain across the Southeast.

While we keep with waves of rain in the forecast during the week ahead, it will not be a washout all day everyday. There will be periods of rain followed by dry and mainly cloudy conditions. One of those weeks to keep the rain gear close incase you are under one of the showers.

While most of the activity is looking below severe limits this week, we are watching Thursday closely as a cold front will swing across the state. Temperatures will go from highs in the 60s to near 70 degrees during the week, down into the 50s by Friday. That clash could spell showers and a few thunderstorms by Thursday.

Long range data shows a change back to colder weather around the end of next week and into next weekend. February will likely get off to a much colder start. There’s no evidence of wintry mischief at this time, but the pattern will need to be watched over the first half of the month.

