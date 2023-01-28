MPS holds second annual Middle School Robotics Tournament

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - This past Friday, eight Montgomery Middle Schools participated in the second annual Hyundai Initiative for Robotics Excellence Middle School Robotics Competition. The VEX IQ tournament is an ongoing partnership between MPS and Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama.

The Auburn University Southeastern Center of Robotics Education (SCORE), which provides training for MPS robotics instructors, oversaw Friday’s event. SCORE has been an integral part of MPS’ ability to take robotics to the next level.

“These partnerships are vital to our mission to provide 21st-century focused education to every student in Montgomery Public Schools,” said Dr. Melvin J. Brown, superintendent of MPS.

The competition was intense throughout the day, making it a tough decision for the judges. However, at the end of the day, McKee Middle School took home the most awards with three.

MPS Middle School students compete in the second annual Middle School Robotics Tournament (Montgomery Public Schools)

The judges handed out the following awards:

Judges Award- Floyd Magnet Middle School

Design Award- Baldwin Arts and Academics Magnet Middle School

Robot Skills Award- McKee Middle School

Teamwork Champions- Mckee Team A and Baldwin Team A

Excellence Award- McKee Middle School

