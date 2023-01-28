Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

MPS holds second annual Middle School Robotics Tournament

MPS Middle School students competed in the second annual Middle School Robotics Tournament on...
MPS Middle School students competed in the second annual Middle School Robotics Tournament on Friday(Montgomery Public Schools)
By James Hayes
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 1:57 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - This past Friday, eight Montgomery Middle Schools participated in the second annual Hyundai Initiative for Robotics Excellence Middle School Robotics Competition. The VEX IQ tournament is an ongoing partnership between MPS and Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama.

The Auburn University Southeastern Center of Robotics Education (SCORE), which provides training for MPS robotics instructors, oversaw Friday’s event. SCORE has been an integral part of MPS’ ability to take robotics to the next level.

“These partnerships are vital to our mission to provide 21st-century focused education to every student in Montgomery Public Schools,” said Dr. Melvin J. Brown, superintendent of MPS.

The competition was intense throughout the day, making it a tough decision for the judges. However, at the end of the day, McKee Middle School took home the most awards with three.

MPS Middle School students compete in the second annual Middle School Robotics Tournament
MPS Middle School students compete in the second annual Middle School Robotics Tournament(Montgomery Public Schools)

The judges handed out the following awards:

  • Judges Award- Floyd Magnet Middle School
  • Design Award- Baldwin Arts and Academics Magnet Middle School
  • Robot Skills Award- McKee Middle School
  • Teamwork Champions- Mckee Team A and Baldwin Team A
  • Excellence Award- McKee Middle School

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Montgomery Police Department says one of its marked patrol units was involved in a crash...
Montgomery police chase with shooting suspect ends in 3-vehicle crash
City of Tuskegee and Macon County officials working to have confederate monument removed.
Confederate group instructed to remove Tuskegee statue, court records say
DL Smith, who died in Donaldson prison in October 2022.
Alabama inmate’s death appears to be caught on video; family calling for change
Cause of price uptick
Alabama Poultry and Egg Association CEO explains egg price increase
Montgomery Police Chief Darryl Albert said 36 firearms were confiscated during "Operation 2020."
MPD announces 36 firearms seized, 22 arrests in latest ‘street-level’ operation

Latest News

Imagi-Con
Brundidge library to host Imagi-Con 2023
Tyre Nichols, 29, died on Jan. 10, three days after a traffic stop turned into a confrontation...
GRAPHIC: Memphis authorities release video showing police officers beating Tyre Nichols
After suffering with renal disease for several years, Alan Milam is hoping to find a kidney...
Retired Montgomery firefighter needs kidney donation
Cyntoia Brown-Long spoke on her experience as a human trafficking survivor behind bars.
Human trafficking survivor, author speaks at Montgomery summit