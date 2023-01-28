Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Wendy’s vanilla Frosty is back on the menu

Fan-favorite vanilla Frosty flavor returns to Wendy’s restaurants.
Fan-favorite vanilla Frosty flavor returns to Wendy’s restaurants.(Wendy's via CNN)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 1:31 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Wendy’s is bringing back its vanilla Frosty.

This week, the fast-food chain announced the return of its vanilla-flavored Frosty after a brief hiatus in 2022.

Wendy’s temporarily replaced the treat last year with its strawberry flavor in June and over the holidays with its peppermint Frosty in November.

Peppermint became Wendy’s third new Frosty flavor in the past 16 years upon its announcement, replacing the summer strawberry flavor.

The fast-food restaurant launched a birthday cake Frosty in 2019 when the chain celebrated its 50th birthday.

The vanilla Frosty was initially added to menus in 2006, joining the original chocolate flavor that has been on Wendy’s menu since 1969.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Montgomery Police Department says one of its marked patrol units was involved in a crash...
Montgomery police chase with shooting suspect ends in 3-vehicle crash
City of Tuskegee and Macon County officials working to have confederate monument removed.
Confederate group instructed to remove Tuskegee statue, court records say
DL Smith, who died in Donaldson prison in October 2022.
Alabama inmate’s death appears to be caught on video; family calling for change
Cause of price uptick
Alabama Poultry and Egg Association CEO explains egg price increase
Montgomery Police Chief Darryl Albert said 36 firearms were confiscated during "Operation 2020."
MPD announces 36 firearms seized, 22 arrests in latest ‘street-level’ operation

Latest News

The family of Tyre Nichols implores the community to protest in peace after the city of Memphis...
GRAPHIC: Nichols' family reacts after video of his beating is released
MPS Middle School students competed in the second annual Middle School Robotics Tournament on...
MPS holds second annual Middle School Robotics Tournament
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, former anchors of the afternoon extension of ABC's “Good Morning...
TV anchors T.J. Holmes, Amy Robach leave ABC amid romance
Three people were killed and four people were wounded in a shooting in a Los Angeles...
Police say 3 dead, 4 hurt in latest California shooting