Wow! Young fan hits half-court shot at Bishop Ryan for $10K

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - UPDATE: Meet JJ Franks: Bishop Ryan student talks about hitting $10K half-court shot

ORIGINAL STORY: One lucky youngster at Friday night’s basketball game at Bishop Ryan is going home with $10,000 after hitting the shot of a lifetime!

That’s 7th grader JJ Franks hitting a half-court shot!

The moment he hit the half-court shot, the gym went into a frenzy with players from both sides rushing the court to congratulate him!

At home games in January and February, the school was giving one fan in attendance the chance to hit four shots in 25 seconds — a layup, free throw, three-pointer, and half-court.

Northern Bottling of Minot sponsored the event.

Congrats JJ!

