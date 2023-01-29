Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Authorities: Bystander killed in mall shooting in Mass.

Police were called to the Holyoke Mall for a shooting on January 28, 2023
Police were called to the Holyoke Mall for a shooting on January 28, 2023(Western Mass News)
By WGGB/WSHM Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 9:05 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - One person is dead following a shooting at a busy shopping mall on Saturday.

The Hampden District Attorney’s Office said Holyoke police were called to the Holyoke Mall just before 7 p.m. for a report of shots fired.

According to Western Mass News, when they arrived, they found a male victim, and the suspect was immediately taken into custody.

“The incident, which resulted in a fatality, occurred between two known parties. The victim was an innocent bystander to a confrontation between two other people,” the D.A.’s office said in statement.

Officials noted that there is no ongoing public safety threat.

The case remains under investigation by Holyoke Police and Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to the D.A.’s office.

In a social media post, Holyoke Mall said that the shopping center is currently closed and will reopen Sunday at 11 a.m.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Montgomery Police Department says one of its marked patrol units was involved in a crash...
Montgomery police chase with shooting suspect ends in 3-vehicle crash
City of Tuskegee and Macon County officials working to have confederate monument removed.
Confederate group instructed to remove Tuskegee statue, court records say
Cause of price uptick
Alabama Poultry and Egg Association CEO explains egg price increase
DL Smith, who died in Donaldson prison in October 2022.
Alabama inmate’s death appears to be caught on video; family calling for change
Montgomery Police Chief Darryl Albert said 36 firearms were confiscated during "Operation 2020."
MPD announces 36 firearms seized, 22 arrests in latest ‘street-level’ operation

Latest News

Protesters march down the street Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn., as authorities...
GRAPHIC: Memphis police disband unit that fatally beat Tyre Nichols
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin reacts after a play during the first half of the...
Damar Hamlin thankful, speaks publicly for 1st time in video
Five people, including two children, were injured Saturday after a gunman or group of people...
1 dead, 4 injured, including 2 children, in Baltimore shooting, crash
An accountant says taxpayers need to make sure that they have all of their documents before...
Don’t rush to file your tax return, expert says