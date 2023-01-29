Advertise
Fatal crash in Elmore County claims the life of Tallassee man

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 11:44 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, a Friday evening crash claimed the life of Reymundo Teyes Brindies, 32, of Tallassee.

At approximately 10:03 p.m. on Friday night, Brindies was fatally injured when his 1997 Toyota Tacoma struck a 2022 Chrysler 300 on Redland Road about 15 miles west of Tallassee.

As a result of the crash, Brindies Tacoma left the roadway and flipped over. Brindies was not using a seat belt at the time and was ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

