Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

First Alert: Rain, heavy at times, continues through tonight

More off-and-on showers are in the forecast during the week ahead
First Alert: Rain, heavy at times, builds across the region today.
By Nick Gunter
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 4:11 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A large mass of rain and embedded thunderstorms moved into the state this afternoon and has blanked the area with wet conditions. Thanks to this system, many parts of the state will see rainfall totals in excess of one inch, with locally higher amounts under the heaviest downpours. There is also the threat of localized flooding in spots, all due to the waves of rain expected tonight.

First Alert 12
First Alert 12(WSFA 12 News)

Due to the rain and clouds, lows tonight will hover in the 50s and winds will be out of the east around 5 to 10 mph. Showers do look to linger into the morning hours on Monday.

We dry out temporarily by Monday afternoon, but more rain is possible Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, as the subtropical jet stream becomes aligned in a way that typically creates multiple waves of rain across the Southeast.

First Alert 12
First Alert 12(WSFA 12 News)

While we keep with waves of rain in the forecast during the week ahead, it will not be a washout all day everyday. There will be periods of rain followed by dry and mainly cloudy conditions. One of those weeks to keep the rain gear close incase you are under one of the showers.

While most of the activity is looking below severe limits this week, we are watching Thursday closely as a cold front will swing across the state. Temperatures will go from highs in the 60s to near 70 degrees during the week, down into the 50s by Friday. That clash could spell showers and a few thunderstorms by Thursday.

First Alert 12
First Alert 12(WSFA 12 News)

Long range data shows a change back to colder, drier, weather around the end of next week and into weekend ahead. February will likely get off to a much colder start. There’s no evidence of wintry mischief at this time, but the pattern will need to be watched over the first half of the month.

As always, remember to download the free WSFA 12 News First Alert Weather app. That way you can gain the latest weather information from the First Alert Weather Team wherever you go. Just search WSFA Weather in the Apple App Store or Google Play store today.

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Montgomery Police Department says one of its marked patrol units was involved in a crash...
Montgomery police chase with shooting suspect ends in 3-vehicle crash
Fatal crash in Elmore County claims the life of Tallassee man
File image
MPD Investigating deadly double shooting
After suffering with renal disease for several years, Alan Milam is hoping to find a kidney...
Retired Montgomery firefighter needs kidney donation

Latest News

First Alert: Rain, heavy at times, builds across the region today.
First Alert: Rain, heavy at times, builds across the region today.
Heavy rain returns to Alabama Sunday. See the latest update to the First Alert forecast now.
Heavy rain returns to Alabama Sunday. See the latest update to the First Alert forecast now.
WSFA First Alert 7 Day
First Alert: Heavy rain returns to Alabama late this weekend
Outdoor plans for your Saturday? Check out the latest forecast to help you plan your day.
Outdoor plans for your Saturday? Check out the latest forecast to help you plan your day.