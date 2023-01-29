First Alert: Rain, heavy at times, continues through tonight

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A large mass of rain and embedded thunderstorms moved into the state this afternoon and has blanked the area with wet conditions. Thanks to this system, many parts of the state will see rainfall totals in excess of one inch, with locally higher amounts under the heaviest downpours. There is also the threat of localized flooding in spots, all due to the waves of rain expected tonight.

Due to the rain and clouds, lows tonight will hover in the 50s and winds will be out of the east around 5 to 10 mph. Showers do look to linger into the morning hours on Monday.

We dry out temporarily by Monday afternoon, but more rain is possible Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, as the subtropical jet stream becomes aligned in a way that typically creates multiple waves of rain across the Southeast.

While we keep with waves of rain in the forecast during the week ahead, it will not be a washout all day everyday. There will be periods of rain followed by dry and mainly cloudy conditions. One of those weeks to keep the rain gear close incase you are under one of the showers.

While most of the activity is looking below severe limits this week, we are watching Thursday closely as a cold front will swing across the state. Temperatures will go from highs in the 60s to near 70 degrees during the week, down into the 50s by Friday. That clash could spell showers and a few thunderstorms by Thursday.

Long range data shows a change back to colder, drier, weather around the end of next week and into weekend ahead. February will likely get off to a much colder start. There’s no evidence of wintry mischief at this time, but the pattern will need to be watched over the first half of the month.

