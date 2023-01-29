Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Fully clothed bathing burglar found in homeowner’s bathroom

Police in Seattle said they found a burglary suspect fully clothed in a homeowner's bathtub.
Police in Seattle said they found a burglary suspect fully clothed in a homeowner's bathtub.(Canva)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 1:02 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEATTLE (AP) — A man suspected of breaking into a Seattle home has refused to come clean about his intentions, even though police found him fully clothed in a bathtub filled with water.

A woman returned to her home Friday night to find a window smashed and an unknown man inside the house, according to the Seattle Police Department.

She remained outside the home and called police. Upon their arrival, officers instructed anyone inside to come out. When they got no reply, they went in to search the home — and found a suspect in a bathroom.

“The man was clothed but very wet, and the bathtub was full of water,” police said in a statement.

The 27-year-old man was arrested for residential burglary and refused to explain his actions, including his choice of a bathing spot, police said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert 12
First Alert: Rain, heavy at times, builds across Alabama today
The Montgomery Police Department says one of its marked patrol units was involved in a crash...
Montgomery police chase with shooting suspect ends in 3-vehicle crash
After suffering with renal disease for several years, Alan Milam is hoping to find a kidney...
Retired Montgomery firefighter needs kidney donation
Cyntoia Brown-Long spoke on her experience as a human trafficking survivor behind bars.
Human trafficking survivor, author speaks at Montgomery summit
Anthony Stuckey, 37, faces charges of driving while intoxicated and 15 counts of endangering...
School bus driver charged with DWI after crashing into home

Latest News

Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., is surrounded by reporters as he walks to the House floor from...
Biden, McCarthy to discuss debt limit in talks on Wednesday
FEMA and State of Alabama are opening disaster recovery centers to assist recent tornado...
FEMA opening recovery centers in Autauga, Dallas, Elmore counties
Alan Sandlin is wanted by police for multiple offenses
Police searching for armed and dangerous Alexander City man
A look at how the Tyre Nichols video arrest unfolded.
GRAPHIC: How the Tyre Nichols video arrest unfolded