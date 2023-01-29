Advertise
MPD Investigating deadly double shooting

File image
File image(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 1:54 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is conducting a Homicide Investigation following the death of an 18-year-old Montgomery man.

According to police, on Sunday around 1:40 a.m., MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 2900 block of Canterbury Drive in reference to a subject shot. Upon arrival, police located a gunshot victim identified as, Jaedan Davis, 18, of Montgomery. Davis was pronounced dead at the scene due to a fatal gunshot wound.

MPD and Fire Medics also responded to the 1700 block of Tolbert Street in reference to an additional male victim who sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

It was determined that the shooting occurred in the 2900 block of Canterbury Drive.

The circumstances surrounding this shooting remain under investigation. No additional information is available for release in connection to this continuing investigation.

