Plane crashes in Talladega County, pilot reported to be ‘okay’

TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Childersburg Fire Department, Alabama State Troopers and Talladega County Sheriff’s deputies responded when a twin-engine plane crashed on Saturday.

The crash happened at approximately 5:40 p.m. in a field near Meadow Farm Lane between Childersburg and Sylacauga. According to FlightAware.com, the plane was an Aero Commander 500 traveling from Tampa to Birmingham.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the crash.

A twin-engine plane crashed Saturday in Talladega County. (Childersburg Fire)

The pilot was transported to UAB Trauma by Childersburg Fire and is said to be okay. Authorities confirmed he was the only person in the plane.

