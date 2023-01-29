Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Plane crashes in Talladega County, pilot reported to be ‘okay’

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 8:18 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Childersburg Fire Department, Alabama State Troopers and Talladega County Sheriff’s deputies responded when a twin-engine plane crashed on Saturday.

The crash happened at approximately 5:40 p.m. in a field near Meadow Farm Lane between Childersburg and Sylacauga. According to FlightAware.com, the plane was an Aero Commander 500 traveling from Tampa to Birmingham.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the crash.

A twin-engine plane crashed Saturday in Talladega County.
A twin-engine plane crashed Saturday in Talladega County.(Childersburg Fire)
A twin-engine plane crashed Saturday in Talladega County.
A twin-engine plane crashed Saturday in Talladega County.(Childersburg Fire)

The pilot was transported to UAB Trauma by Childersburg Fire and is said to be okay. Authorities confirmed he was the only person in the plane.

divi discount
using google maps on website

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert 12
First Alert: Rain, heavy at times, continues through tonight
The Montgomery Police Department says one of its marked patrol units was involved in a crash...
Montgomery police chase with shooting suspect ends in 3-vehicle crash
Fatal crash in Elmore County claims the life of Tallassee man
File image
MPD Investigating deadly double shooting
After suffering with renal disease for several years, Alan Milam is hoping to find a kidney...
Retired Montgomery firefighter needs kidney donation

Latest News

People can enjoy a free community workout every Saturday in February from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at...
The Shoppes at EastChase to host a month-long fitness series
File image
MPD Investigating deadly double shooting
FEMA and State of Alabama are opening disaster recovery centers to assist recent tornado...
FEMA opening recovery centers in Autauga, Dallas, Elmore counties
Alan Sandlin is wanted by police for multiple offenses
Police searching for armed and dangerous Alexander City man
Fatal crash in Elmore County claims the life of Tallassee man