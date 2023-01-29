Police searching for armed and dangerous Alexander City man

COOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Law enforcement are searching for a man that is considered to be armed and dangerous.

According to the Coosa County Sheriff’s Office, on Saturday around noon, Alexander City Police attempted to stop a vehicle driven by Alan Sandlin. Instead, Sadlin led officers on a high-speed chase into Coosa County.

While attempting to get away from the police, Sandlin caused a wreck with another vehicle. His vehicle came to a stop, and he ran from the scene. Officers attempted to locate Sandlin but were unsuccessful.

The Sheriff’s office later received a call stating that Sandlin was seen at a gas station. According to authorities, Sandlin attempted to steal a cell phone from a juvenile under the age of 10.

Law enforcement stated that Sandlin had eluded police in other counties over the last three days.

Sandlin is believed to be back in the Alexander City area and is considered armed and dangerous.

No further information is available at this time.

