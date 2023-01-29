Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Princess Diana’s dress sells for more than $600,000 at auction

One of Princess Diana's most famous dresses sold at an auction for more than $600,000. (Credit: Sotheby's via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 9:42 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A dress worn by Princess Diana has been sold for more than $600,000.

On Friday, an aubergine velvet ballgown went up for sale for the first time in 25 years.

The dress was one of Princess Diana’s most iconic gowns. She wore it for both an official royal portrait in 1991 and an intimate Vanity Fair spread in 1997.

Sotheby’s said it sold for $604,000, which is just over five times the $120,000 auction estimate.

Designed by couturier Victor Edelstein, the strapless number features a sculptural sweetheart neckline and a tulip-shaped skirt.

It last sold for $24,000 in 1997.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Montgomery Police Department says one of its marked patrol units was involved in a crash...
Montgomery police chase with shooting suspect ends in 3-vehicle crash
First Alert 12
First Alert: Rain, heavy at times, builds across Alabama today
After suffering with renal disease for several years, Alan Milam is hoping to find a kidney...
Retired Montgomery firefighter needs kidney donation
Cyntoia Brown-Long spoke on her experience as a human trafficking survivor behind bars.
Human trafficking survivor, author speaks at Montgomery summit
Man dies after being struck by vehicle in Montgomery

Latest News

Pioneering Astronaut speaks on future of space exploration at Troy
Pioneering Astronaut speaks on future of space exploration at Troy
Jessie Blanchard's jeep bumper holds a sticker with the slogan "Yes We Narcan" on Monday, Jan....
Experts urge better opioid rescue drug access to save lives
One of Princess Diana's most famous dresses sold at an auction for more than $600,000.
Princess Diana dress sells for more than $600,000 at auction
The turret of a destroyed tank is pictured outside Kalynivske, Ukraine, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023.
Russians gone from Ukraine village, fear and hardship remain