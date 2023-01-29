The Shoppes as EastChase to host a month-long fitness series

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Starting in February, the Shoppes at EastChase, along with lululemon, will host a month-long fitness series.

People can enjoy a free community workout every Saturday in February from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at lululemon.

The fitness series will feature a variety of workout styles, from HIIT (high-intensity interval training) to yoga. All classes are beginner friendly and are the perfect way to stay moving into the new year. Instructors include Angel and Dana from Jackson Wellness Center, Breezeville Yoga, and Bandaloop Yoga.

At the conclusion of the month-long series, organizers have invited the Montgomery Humane Society for the final class on Saturday, February 25, with Puppy Yoga.

Each class is free to attend, and spots can be reserved on The Shoppes at EastChase website. All attendees will receive a complimentary shaker bottle! Plus, Frutta Bowls and Smoothie King will offer samples on alternating weekends. Stick around after class to be entered to win lululemon swag and to shop their newest arrivals.

