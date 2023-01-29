Tips for filing taxes

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Until April 18th, Americans will be filing their 2022 tax return.

Before you begin to do so, the tax preparer with the Montgomery location of Jackson Hewitt, Jessica Jacks, says to make sure you have everything you need before you begin.

“You would need your identification, your social security card, dates of birth,” said Jacks.

Plus, your source of income which can be represented through paperwork given by your employer, like a W2 or 1099.

“If you have dependents, you would need their social security card, dates of birth, and childcare expenses,” said Jacks.

For parents, their return may look a little different this year.

This year parents with children 16 and under will get $2,000 per child on their return.

Jacks said last year, parents got more.

Parents with children in college will receive $500 per child.

If you want to get more out of your tax return, Jacks says to remember to note expenses like charitable donations and medical expenses.

“A lot of people don’t realize that you can claim your medical expenses, and that’s out-of-pocket medical expenses so like all of your medications from your pharmacy, they can give you a statement your co-pays for your doctors, “said Jacks.

Jacks says to talk with a local tax preparer to avoid any filing errors.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.