UGA quarterback Stetson Bennett arrested in Texas

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) celebrates victory over TCU after the national...
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) celebrates victory over TCU after the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game, Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. Georgia won 65-7. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)(Ashley Landis | AP)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 9:58 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - University of Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett was arrested and charged with public intoxication in Texas on Sunday morning, according to Texas police officials.

Officials say police responded to reports of a man banging on doors on the 1600 block of Tribeca Way around 6:10 a.m.

Officials say when police arrived, Bennett was found intoxicated.

He was taken into custody and transported to the City Detention Center.

It is unclear if he was the person banging on doors and where police found him.

Bennett and the Bulldogs recently celebrated winning back-to-back national championships.

Last week, UGA transfer and wide receiver Rodarius Jaiquan Thomas was arrested in Athens for domestic violence. He was booked into the Athens-Clarke County jail on a felony charge of false imprisonment and a misdemeanor charge of family violence.

