2 Montgomery County parks set for ‘major’ improvements

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two Montgomery County parks have been awarded thousands in grants, allowing them to receive “major” improvements this year.

According to the Montgomery County Commission, a $16,605.00 grant from the Alabama Department of Environmental Management’s Scrap Tire Fund will permit Snowdoun Park to receive new mulch, which is expected to be put down in the coming months.

A grant totaling $17,458.00 from the Mid-South RC&D Council will allow Wayne Enzor Park to receive a new pavilion, MCC officials said. It is expected to be completed in July.

“Families from throughout Montgomery visit our county parks daily. These grants will help fund much-needed enhancements to Snowdoun and Wayne Enzor Parks,” said Montgomery County Commission Chairman Doug Singleton. “Thanks to the hard work of our Grants Department, Montgomery County continues to receive additional funding for new, innovative, projects throughout the county.”

