Brandon Smiley, son of Birmingham native Rickey Smiley, passes away at 32

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Comedian and Birmingham native Rickey Smiley announced via Instagram on Sunday that his son, Brandon Smiley, had passed away.

“I have bad news this morning,” Smiley said in a video on the social media platform. “I just want everyone to pray for me, pray for my family. My son, Brandon Smiley has passed away this morning. I hate to announce this. I just want to give it to you before you hear it in the streets.”

Smiley asked for everyone to pray for Brandon’s mother and siblings as he was preparing to board a plane to Birmingham.

Birmingham mayor Randall Woodfin expressed his condolences in a post to social media, saying that he is devastated to learn of Brandon’s death.

“Rickey has given so much to our city; this is the time when we need to give back to him,” Woodfin said. “Join me in wrapping our arms around him and his family during this difficult time. We’re praying for you, Rickey.”

Brandon was 32 years old.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.