Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Brandon Smiley, son of Birmingham native Rickey Smiley, passes away at 32

Ricky Smiley
Ricky Smiley(The Rickey Smiley Show)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 8:26 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Comedian and Birmingham native Rickey Smiley announced via Instagram on Sunday that his son, Brandon Smiley, had passed away.

“I have bad news this morning,” Smiley said in a video on the social media platform. “I just want everyone to pray for me, pray for my family. My son, Brandon Smiley has passed away this morning. I hate to announce this. I just want to give it to you before you hear it in the streets.”

Smiley asked for everyone to pray for Brandon’s mother and siblings as he was preparing to board a plane to Birmingham.

Birmingham mayor Randall Woodfin expressed his condolences in a post to social media, saying that he is devastated to learn of Brandon’s death.

“Rickey has given so much to our city; this is the time when we need to give back to him,” Woodfin said. “Join me in wrapping our arms around him and his family during this difficult time. We’re praying for you, Rickey.”

Brandon was 32 years old.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
MPD Investigating deadly double shooting
Fatal crash in Elmore County claims the life of Tallassee man
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) celebrates victory over TCU after the national...
UGA quarterback Stetson Bennett arrested in Dallas, Texas
Alan Sandlin is wanted by police for multiple offenses
Police searching for armed and dangerous Alexander City man
Anthony Stuckey, 37, faces charges of driving while intoxicated and 15 counts of endangering...
School bus driver charged with DWI after crashing into home

Latest News

Police searching for armed and dangerous Alexander City man
Police searching for armed and dangerous Alexander City man
MPD Investigating deadly double shooting
MPD Investigating deadly double shooting
Morning Smile: Welcome to the world baby Sebree
Morning Smile: Welcome to the world baby Sebree
FEMA opens disaster recovery centers in Dallas County
FEMA opens disaster recovery centers in Dallas County
Disaster recovery centers open in Dallas County
Disaster recovery centers open in Dallas County