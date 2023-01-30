Advertise
Emergency Missing Child Alert out of Enterprise

Jonnay Michelle Barnes, 14, was last seen on January 29, 2023
Jonnay Michelle Barnes, 14, was last seen on January 29, 2023(ALEA)
By EPD
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 12:16 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - “The Enterprise Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Johnnay Barnes.

Johnnay Michelle Barnes is a 14-year-old black female. She was last seen on January 29, 2023, at approximately 4:30PM in the area of Charleston Street in Enterprise, Alabama.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Johnnay Barnes, please contact the Enterprise Police Department at (334) 347-2222 or call 911.”

