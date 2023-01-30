Advertise
Junior parent meeting to be held for MPS parents

Montgomery Public School parents will have the opportunity to ask questions about the ACT, dual enrollment and more.
Montgomery Public School parents will have the opportunity to ask questions about the ACT, dual enrollment and more.(WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 10:21 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Public School parents will have the opportunity to ask questions about the ACT, dual enrollment and more.

According to MPS, a meeting is being held at Carver High School Monday at 6 p.m., where parents will have the chance to learn important information about their student’s upcoming school year.

School counselors will be on hand to discuss ACT with writing, dual enrollment for dual credit, graduation requirements and the college application process.

For more information on the parent meeting, please get in touch with MPS at 334-223-6823 or by emailing your respective school counselor.

