Luke Bryan announces 2023 tour

Luke Bryan performs during CMA Fest 2022 on Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Nissan Stadium in...
Luke Bryan performs during CMA Fest 2022 on Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.(Amy Harris | Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 1:51 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
(Gray News) – Luke Bryan announced a new tour Monday that will be stopping in 36 cities this year.

Tickets for Bryan’s “Country On Tour” go on sale on Friday. Members of Bryan’s “Nut House” fan club will have early access to tickets on Tuesday.

For more ticket information, visit Bryan’s website here.

Rotating opening acts include Chayce Beckham, Ashley Cooke, Jackson Dean, Tyler Braden, Jon Langston, Conner Smith, Alana Springsteen, Hailey Whitters and DJ Rock.

The following dates are included in the tour:

  • 06/15/2023 - Syracuse, New York
  • 06/16/2023 - Darien Center, New York
  • 06/17/2023 - Toronto, Ontario
  • 06/23/2023 - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  • 06/24/2023 - Holmdel, New Jersey
  • 07/06/2023 - Wantagh, New York
  • 07/07/2023 - Columbia, Maryland
  • 07/13/2023 - Hershey, Pennsylvania
  • 07/20/2023 - Portland, Oregon
  • 07/21/2023 - Wheatland, California
  • 07/22/2023 - Mountain View, California
  • 07/27/2023 - Lubbock, Texas
  • 07/28/2023 - Albuquerque, New Mexico
  • 07/29/2023 - Denver, Colorado
  • 08/04/2023 - Salt Lake City, Utah
  • 08/05/2023 - Boise, Idaho
  • 08/10/2023 - Rogers, Arkansas
  • 08/12/2023 - Nashville, Tennessee
  • 08/13/2023 - Brandon, Mississippi
  • 08/17/2023 - Cincinnati, Ohio
  • 08/18/2023 - Indianapolis, Indiana
  • 08/19/2023 - Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
  • 08/25/2023 - Evansville, Indiana
  • 08/26/2023 - St. Louis, Missouri
  • 08/28/2023 - Dallas, Texas
  • 09/29/2023 - Ft Worth, Texas
  • 09/30/2023 - Tulsa, Oklahoma
  • 10/05/2023 - Orlando, Florida
  • 10/06/2023 - Savannah, Georgia
  • 10/07/2023 - Charlotte, North Carolina
  • 10/12/2023 - Sioux Falls, South Dakota
  • 10/13/2023 - Green Bay, Wisconsin
  • 10/14/2023 - St. Paul, Minnesota
  • 10/26/2023 - Raleigh, North Carolina
  • 10/27/2023 - Charlottesville, Virginia
  • 10/28/2023 - Charleston, South Carolina

