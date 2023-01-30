‘Major crash’ causing delays, I-65 NB between Montgomery, Prattville

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A “major crash” is causing significant delays on Interstate 65 northbound between Montgomery and Prattville.

According to the Alabama Department of Transportation, the crash happened just past the Northern Boulevard. Significant delays can be seen in the area.

Cameras from ALDOT show emergency vehicles are on the scene. Currently, all lanes appear to be blocked.

Motorists traveling in this direction should consider taking an alternate route, such as Highway 31.

Additional details surrounding the crash have not been publicly released.

