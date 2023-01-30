Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

‘Major crash’ causing delays, I-65 NB between Montgomery, Prattville

A “major crash” is causing significant delays on Interstate 65 northbound between Montgomery...
A “major crash” is causing significant delays on Interstate 65 northbound between Montgomery and Prattville.((Source: ALDOT))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 8:21 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A “major crash” is causing significant delays on Interstate 65 northbound between Montgomery and Prattville.

According to the Alabama Department of Transportation, the crash happened just past the Northern Boulevard. Significant delays can be seen in the area.

Cameras from ALDOT show emergency vehicles are on the scene. Currently, all lanes appear to be blocked.

Motorists traveling in this direction should consider taking an alternate route, such as Highway 31.

Additional details surrounding the crash have not been publicly released.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
MPD Investigating deadly double shooting
Fatal crash in Elmore County claims the life of Tallassee man
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) celebrates victory over TCU after the national...
UGA quarterback Stetson Bennett arrested in Dallas, Texas
Alan Sandlin is wanted by police for multiple offenses
Police searching for armed and dangerous Alexander City man
Anthony Stuckey, 37, faces charges of driving while intoxicated and 15 counts of endangering...
School bus driver charged with DWI after crashing into home

Latest News

Police searching for armed and dangerous Alexander City man
Police searching for armed and dangerous Alexander City man
MPD Investigating deadly double shooting
MPD Investigating deadly double shooting
CSX transportation gives $30k grant to fund workplace development
CSX transportation gives $30k grant to fund workplace development
Morning Smile: Welcome to the world baby Sebree
Morning Smile: Welcome to the world baby Sebree