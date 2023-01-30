Advertise
Man dead in Monday Montgomery shooting

Authorities responded to the scene on Carter Hill Road Monday afternoon.
Authorities responded to the scene on Carter Hill Road Monday afternoon.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 4:52 PM CST
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A fatal shooting is under investigation in Montgomery.

Maj. Saba Coleman said officers found the victim - an adult male - in the 3500 block of Carter Hill Road shortly before 4 p.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim’s name has not yet been released.

No other information was released per the ongoing investigation.

