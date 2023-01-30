Man dead in Monday Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A fatal shooting is under investigation in Montgomery.

Maj. Saba Coleman said officers found the victim - an adult male - in the 3500 block of Carter Hill Road shortly before 4 p.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim’s name has not yet been released.

No other information was released per the ongoing investigation.

