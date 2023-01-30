Man receives life without parole for Troy student’s shooting

TROY, Ala. (WTVY) - A Pike County man pleaded guilty Monday to Capital Murder in the 2019 shooting of a Brundidge store clerk who attended Troy University.

Leon Terrell Flowers, 27, received life without parole for the July 24 death of Neil Kumar, per court records.

Kumar, 30, was on duty the morning that Flowers entered the Gulf convenience store during a daring robbery captured by surveillance video and began shooting.

Kumar, from India, was a graduate assistant pursuing his master’s degree in computer science, Troy University said in a statement following his death.

Flowers, who has a previous murder arrest, would have faced the death penalty had he been tried and convicted.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.