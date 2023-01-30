Mild with on/off rain chances for the next few days

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - We started our day off with some showers and mild temperatures in the 50s and 60s... now we are left with overcast conditions. Highs will climb into the 60s and some warmer spots in south Alabama will reach lower 70 territory, even under a mostly cloudy afternoon sky. We dry out temporarily by Monday afternoon, but more rain is possible Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, as the subtropical jet stream becomes aligned in a way that typically creates multiple waves of rain across the Southeast.

While we keep with waves of rain in the forecast during the week ahead, it will not be a washout all day everyday; there will be periods of rain followed by dry and mainly cloudy conditions.

This is definitely one of those weeks to keep the rain gear close incase you are under one of the showers!

WSFA First Alert 7 Day Forecast (WSFA 12 News)

While most of the activity is looking below severe limits this week, we are watching Thursday closely as a cold front will swing across the state. Temperatures will go from highs in the 60s to near 70 degrees during the week, down into the 50s by Friday. That clash could spell showers and a few thunderstorms by Thursday.

Long range data shows a change back to colder, drier, weather around the end of next week and into weekend ahead. February will likely get off to a much colder start. There’s no evidence of wintry mischief at this time, but the pattern will need to be watched over the first half of the month.

