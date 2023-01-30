Monday morning showers kick off a wet workweek ahead

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A large mass of shower activity with a few embedded thunderstorms is heading out of Alabama this morning, but not before it bring another round of rain to our area. We are no stranger to this system... it started bringing wet weather to our area late Sunday afternoon, and it is just the beginning of what will like be a week with multiple rain chances. Thanks to this system, many parts of the state have seen rainfall totals measured in inches; while the threat of localized flooding is possible, we do not anticipate this being a widespread issue.

We are starting our day of mild in the 50s, and as showers pull away from us we will continue to see milder temperatures. Highs will climb into the 60s and some warmer spots reach near 70°, even under a mostly cloudy afternoon sky.

We dry out temporarily by Monday afternoon, but more rain is possible Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, as the subtropical jet stream becomes aligned in a way that typically creates multiple waves of rain across the Southeast. While we keep with waves of rain in the forecast during the week ahead, it will not be a washout all day everyday... there will be periods of rain followed by dry and mainly cloudy conditions.

This is definitely one of those weeks to keep the rain gear close incase you are under one of the showers!

WSFA First Alert 7 Day Forecast (WSFA 12 News)

While most of the activity is looking below severe limits this week, we are watching Thursday closely as a cold front will swing across the state. Temperatures will go from highs in the 60s to near 70 degrees during the week, down into the 50s by Friday. That clash could spell showers and a few thunderstorms by Thursday.

Long range data shows a change back to colder, drier, weather around the end of next week and into weekend ahead. February will likely get off to a much colder start. There’s no evidence of wintry mischief at this time, but the pattern will need to be watched over the first half of the month.

