Montgomery police charge Georgia man with trafficking meth

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have charged a Georgia man with trafficking following a traffic stop early Monday morning.

According to court records, Randy Levi Johns, of Nahunta, Ga., is charged with trafficking illegal drugs, methamphetamine.

An arrest affidavit indicates the arrest happened on Interstate 85 southbound at Taylor Road at 1:04 a.m. During the stop, Johns was found to be in possession of two clear plastic baggies containing a clear, crystalline substance believed to be methamphetamine. Johns later admitted to officers that the substance was, in fact, methamphetamine.

Court records say the total weight of the illegal narcotics was 41.7 grams or 1.47 ounces.

Johns was taken to the Montgomery County Detention Center, where he was placed under a $1.5 million bail.

