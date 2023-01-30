Advertise
Selma clinics open this week to help tornado victims with free legal assistance

By Lauren Harksen
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 9:47 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
SELMA, Ala. (WBRC) - Starting this week, survivors of the January 12 tornadoes can get free legal assistance in person around Selma.

There are now eight Alabama counties eligible for FEMA assistance: Greene, Sumter, Tallapoosa, Autauga, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore and Hale counties. Those living in these counties can apply for financial help but the process can be pretty confusing. That’s why Alabama attorneys are standing by to help people who may need it.

Peyton Faulk, the executive director of the Montgomery Volunteer Lawyers Program says they can help with a lot. This includes applying for FEMA and public assistance, dealing with home repair or contractor issues, getting proof of home ownership, and even just understanding and filling out paperwork.

Faulk says now is your time to get help.

“Main thing is that folks come prepared,” said Faulk. “If you got a document, that’s your time to sit down with a lawyer and sometimes people don’t understand that. I mean, we actually bring the lawyers to you. If you’ve got a document you need assistance filling out.. If you don’t understand some letter you got form the insurance company, bring it. That is your time!”

Alabama State Bar VLP (ASBVLP), MVLP, & Beasley Allen Law Firm are holding free clinics on Feb 1, 8, and 15 from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. at the Edmondite Missions Recreational Center at 1428 Broad Street in Selma.

Legal Services Alabama is hosting clinics every Monday and Wednesday from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. until Feb 15 at 801 Alabama Avenue, Suite 100 in Selma.

For those unable to make it in person, a hotline number is also available. You can call 1-800-354-6154 and ask for the Disaster Legal Assistance Line or dial ext. 2250 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

