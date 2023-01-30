Advertise
Selma High School teacher grateful for the community

Blinds and ceiling tiles were scattered across a classroom at the Selma School of Discovery
By Jasmine Williams
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 12:06 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - On January 12th, devastating tornadoes touched down in Dallas County and since then, Selma High School has served as a shelter for that community.

Jessica Roberson, an 11th-grade English teacher, has been there every day and every step of the way, supporting her students. She’s even volunteered to help storm victims.

“I love Selma, it’s a great place, and there’s a lot of good people here and I really love these students,” she said. “The teachers are great and they really do care about their jobs.”

Her passion for the community and her classroom is what led to her being named “Selma High School’s Teacher of the Year” and a WSFA 12 News Class Act Award winner. She’s been teaching for five years and is known for being supportive and patient.

“We joke around here that she has the patience of Job,” said Christopher Chambers, Selma High School Assistant Principal. “But it is true, the kids view her as a mother figure because she is so patient and

“I don’t let things stress me out too much, and I just try to be welcoming and the kids,” Roberson said.

Students at Selma High School need that support more now than ever. The city is still actively rebuilding, with thousands of homes and businesses damaged earlier this month. Jessica Roberson said one of the things she loves about literature is that it allows them to discuss, at times, difficult topics.

“With English, it’s a lot of personal conversations and exploring themes about life,” she said.

