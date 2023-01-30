Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Unicyclist travels 2,400 miles across the county

A man from Maine unicycles 2,400 miles to Florida to help make the roads safer.
By Ashley Harding
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 3:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WJXT) – A man from Maine cycled 2,400 miles on just one wheel.

It took nearly five months for unicyclist Avery Seuter to achieve his highest goal to date. He finished it at the lowest point on his journey in Jacksonville, Florida.

“Once I got on the street, and it was straight away all the way down to the southernmost buoy, it was kind of, you know, it felt conclusive,” he said. “I had my family there.”

Seuter started unicycling from Maine to Florida in September to raise money and awareness for the East Coast Greenway, a bicycle and pedestrian route connecting 15 states with the goal of making travel safer for bikers and riders.

He logged 20 to 30 miles per day and raised a combined $4,000. He also celebrated his 20th birthday while on the trip.

When he gets back home in Maine, Seuter said he plans to do even more to help improve infrastructure. He said he also hopes others will be inspired to get out and get active.

“I’d encourage people to get out and bike or walk or, or move around their communities however they can even if it’s not what you do all the time,” he said. “It’s really, really beneficial for your health and mental health.”

Copyright 2023 WJXT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Montgomery Police Department is conducting a homicide investigation following the death of...
Montgomery police investigate deadly double shooting
Fatal crash in Elmore County claims the life of Tallassee man
Alan Sandlin is wanted by police for multiple offenses
Police searching for armed and dangerous Alexander City man
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) celebrates victory over TCU after the national...
UGA quarterback Stetson Bennett arrested in Dallas, Texas
Anthony Stuckey, 37, faces charges of driving while intoxicated and 15 counts of endangering...
School bus driver charged with DWI after crashing into home

Latest News

FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
Priscilla Presley contesting Lisa Marie’s will
The move to end the national emergency and public health emergency declarations would formally...
President Biden to end COVID-19 emergencies on May 11
Authorities responded to the scene on Carter Hill Road Monday afternoon.
Man dead in Monday Montgomery shooting
A group of demonstrators protest outside a police precinct in response to the death of Tyre...
GRAPHIC: Sixth Memphis officer disciplined in Nichols beating, death
Cam Ward, Director of the Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles (front, left) stands outside the...
Judge denies Alabama AG’s request to stop release of 408 inmates