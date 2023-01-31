Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

COVID-19 ‘baby bump’ brought an increased US fertility rate in 2021

The U.S. saw a "baby bump" in 2021.
The U.S. saw a "baby bump" in 2021.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 6:53 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The United States saw a “baby bump” in 2021.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says nearly 3.7 million births were registered in the United States that year. That is about 50,000 more than in 2020.

The findings are a major reversal from previous years, which saw birth rates steadily dropping, but even with the small uptick, the number of babies born was still far below pre-pandemic levels.

The U.S. fertility rate was still below replacement in 2021, meaning there are not enough births for a generation to replace itself as people die.

Researchers said the pandemic likely played a major role in the last few years for people deciding whether to have a baby.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

408 inmates will be released from Alabama prisons Tuesday: What you need to know
Authorities responded to the scene on Carter Hill Road Monday afternoon.
Suspect charged in Monday’s deadly Montgomery shooting
Cam Ward, Director of the Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles (front, left) stands outside the...
Judge denies Alabama AG’s request to stop release of 408 inmates
Ricky Smiley
Brandon Smiley, son of Birmingham native Rickey Smiley, passes away at 32
A “major crash” is causing significant delays on Interstate 65 northbound between Montgomery...
I-65 NB between Montgomery, Prattville clear after crash

Latest News

Groundhog Day is Thursday, and folks from around the country and the world are gearing up to...
Small Pennsylvania town ready for Groundhog Day
Ukrainian Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the country's southern Mykolaiv region and met with...
After tank pledges, Ukraine seeks Western fighter jets
2023 Fraud Summit to be held Tuesday in Montgomery
2023 Fraud Summit to be held Tuesday in Montgomery
Cindy Williams, who played Shirley opposite Penny Marshall's Laverne on the popular sitcom...
Cindy Williams of 'Laverne & Shirley' dies at 75
Surveillance image showing carjacking
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: St. Louis pastor carjacked at gunpoint