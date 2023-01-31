Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Foggy start to our Tuesday

We remain mild and muggy this afternoon; most are dry, but we can’t rule out a quick shower or two
By Amanda Curran
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 3:27 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A mostly cloudy, warm and occasionally wet week is underway for central and south Alabama. The news isn’t all bad, though. First, we’ll be cool enough to prevent severe weather but warm enough to not have any problems with ice or snow... we can call it the comfortable middle ground. Secondly, the rain will clear out in time for the weekend! Saturday and Sunday are shaping up to be dry and noticeably colder.

Since we did get a good bit of wet weather early yesterday and moisture levels in the atmosphere are elevated, fog has become a concern across much of the state. For your morning drive make sure to give yourself a few extra minutes to get where you need to go. The National Weather Service has issued a Dense Fog Advisory through 10am, which means areas of reduced visibility are likely area wide.

It certainly won’t rain very long, most of Tuesday and Wednesday will be cloudy, dry and warm with afternoon temperatures both days in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Any rain that falls will be spotty and brief.

That will change in a mighty way by Thursday and Thursday night, as the stalled front west of us finally begins to move eastward.

Mild and muggy with a few showers... Thursday's front brings wet weather and then a drop in...
Mild and muggy with a few showers... Thursday's front brings wet weather and then a drop in temperature!(WSFA 12 News)

Heavy rain is likely Thursday afternoon and Thursday night; widespread 1 to 3 inch rainfall amounts are likely; a few claps of thunder are possible, but at the moment we do not see any risk of strong or severe thunderstorms with this system.

A shower or two could linger Friday morning, but skies will clear quickly as the day progresses. Colder air rushes in behind the front; temperatures will stay stuck in the 50s all day on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, with overnight lows dropping into the 30s. The weekend will be cold, but sunny and dry.

As always, remember to download the free WSFA 12 News First Alert Weather app. That way you can gain the latest weather information from the First Alert Weather Team wherever you go. Just search WSFA Weather in the Apple App Store or Google Play store today.

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

408 inmates will be released from Alabama prisons Tuesday: What you need to know
Authorities responded to the scene on Carter Hill Road Monday afternoon.
Suspect charged in Monday’s deadly Montgomery shooting
Cam Ward, Director of the Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles (front, left) stands outside the...
Judge denies Alabama AG’s request to stop release of 408 inmates
Ricky Smiley
Brandon Smiley, son of Birmingham native Rickey Smiley, passes away at 32
A “major crash” is causing significant delays on Interstate 65 northbound between Montgomery...
I-65 NB between Montgomery, Prattville clear after crash

Latest News

Warm and occasionally wet through midweek, bi grain chance Thursday
Warm and occasionally wet through Wednesday, big rain late Thursday
... but our weekend forecast is looking dry!
On/off rain chances are possible now through the end of the workweek...
... but does not mean we are done with rain this week!
Monday morning showers come to an end soon...
WSFA First Alert 7 Day Forecast
First Alert: Rain, heavy at times, continues through tonight