Foggy start to our Tuesday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A mostly cloudy, warm and occasionally wet week is underway for central and south Alabama. The news isn’t all bad, though. First, we’ll be cool enough to prevent severe weather but warm enough to not have any problems with ice or snow... we can call it the comfortable middle ground. Secondly, the rain will clear out in time for the weekend! Saturday and Sunday are shaping up to be dry and noticeably colder.

Since we did get a good bit of wet weather early yesterday and moisture levels in the atmosphere are elevated, fog has become a concern across much of the state. For your morning drive make sure to give yourself a few extra minutes to get where you need to go. The National Weather Service has issued a Dense Fog Advisory through 10am, which means areas of reduced visibility are likely area wide.

It certainly won’t rain very long, most of Tuesday and Wednesday will be cloudy, dry and warm with afternoon temperatures both days in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Any rain that falls will be spotty and brief.

That will change in a mighty way by Thursday and Thursday night, as the stalled front west of us finally begins to move eastward.

Mild and muggy with a few showers... Thursday's front brings wet weather and then a drop in temperature! (WSFA 12 News)

Heavy rain is likely Thursday afternoon and Thursday night; widespread 1 to 3 inch rainfall amounts are likely; a few claps of thunder are possible, but at the moment we do not see any risk of strong or severe thunderstorms with this system.

A shower or two could linger Friday morning, but skies will clear quickly as the day progresses. Colder air rushes in behind the front; temperatures will stay stuck in the 50s all day on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, with overnight lows dropping into the 30s. The weekend will be cold, but sunny and dry.

