Governor Ivy in Loxley tomorrow for Aldi Headquarters and Distribution Center grand opening

LOXLEY, Ala. (WALA) - Governor Ivy will be in Loxley tomorrow for the grand opening of the Aldi Headquarters and Distribution Center.

The governor will be joined by Heather Moore, the regional vice president for the Loxley facility, Loxley Mayor Richard Teal and Feeding the Gulf Coast CEO Michael Ledger.

The facility is 564 thousand square feet and will service up to 100 stores in the southeast.

The event begins at 9:30 a.m.

