Millbrook man charged in Auburn man’s Montgomery murder

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Millbrook man has been charged in the shooting death of an Auburn man, Montgomery police say.

According to police, the victim has been identified as Quayshon Williams, 29, of Auburn.

Police have charged Jaleel Foster, 21, of Millbrook.

The shooting happened on Carter Hill Road Monday shortly before 4 p.m. Foster was taken into custody within hours of the shooting and has been charged with capital murder.

Court records indicate Williams was shot and killed while sitting inside a vehicle.

No other information surrounding the fatal shooting, including a motive, has been released.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.