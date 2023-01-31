Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Millbrook man charged in Auburn man’s Montgomery murder

A Millbrook man has been charged in the shooting death of an Auburn man, Montgomery police say.
A Millbrook man has been charged in the shooting death of an Auburn man, Montgomery police say.((Source: Montgomery County Detention Facility))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 12:15 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Millbrook man has been charged in the shooting death of an Auburn man, Montgomery police say.

According to police, the victim has been identified as Quayshon Williams, 29, of Auburn.

Police have charged Jaleel Foster, 21, of Millbrook.

The shooting happened on Carter Hill Road Monday shortly before 4 p.m. Foster was taken into custody within hours of the shooting and has been charged with capital murder.

Court records indicate Williams was shot and killed while sitting inside a vehicle.

No other information surrounding the fatal shooting, including a motive, has been released.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

97 inmates will be released from Alabama prisons today
UPDATE: 97 inmates will be released from Alabama prisons Tuesday
Authorities responded to the scene on Carter Hill Road Monday afternoon.
Suspect charged in Monday’s deadly Montgomery shooting
Cam Ward, Director of the Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles (front, left) stands outside the...
Judge denies Alabama AG’s request to stop release of 408 inmates
Ricky Smiley
Brandon Smiley, son of Birmingham native Rickey Smiley, passes away at 32
A “major crash” is causing significant delays on Interstate 65 northbound between Montgomery...
I-65 NB between Montgomery, Prattville clear after crash

Latest News

97 inmates will be released from Alabama prisons today
UPDATE: 97 inmates will be released from Alabama prisons Tuesday
FILE: A doctor inspects a patient's knee in this undated photo. According to a recent Gallup...
Report: US spends most on health care but has worst health outcomes
Ford says it’s working with NHTSA on the investigation.
US probes complaints of parts flying off of Ford Explorers
2023 Fraud Summit to be held Tuesday in Montgomery
2023 Fraud Summit to be held Tuesday in Montgomery