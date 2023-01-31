Montgomery’s Caddell Construction celebrates 40 years

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s a celebration that is 40 years in the making. Montgomery’s Caddell Construction will spend 2023 looking back and looking ahead.

“It was a crazy time. I actually have glimpses of memories,” said the company’s president and chief operating officer, Mac Caddell.

Caddell was a child when his grandfather started the business out of his own home after working as CEO of Blount International for more than 30 years. Caddell described it as “people everywhere all over the house and just mass chaos.”

In that chaos was the creation of Caddell Construction.

For 40 years, the construction company has changed the way for the industry with multiple projects.

One of the many projects the company is known for is a distribution center in Lancaster, Texas. The building could provide 75% of the U.S. population’s two-day shipping from Walmart.

Their work is even present across the world.

“We’ve done tons of hall of fame projects as well, everything from our work in Kabul, Afghanistan to just numerous countries,” said Caddell.

While Caddell has gotten great exposure, the opportunity is even greater for the employees.

“We hire a lot of local labor to work on the job, and our staff on the projects lot of times get involved with the local communities doing all kinds of various charity work,” said Caddell.

Caddell has given to 42 different charities and continues the company’s philanthropic work. While hitting the milestone of 40 years, the construction company is giving $40,000 to four charities.

