North Alabama represented in Super Bowl LVII

Watkins, Blankenship play for the Philadelphia Eagles
Anderson, Alabama, and West Limestone High school alum Reed Blankenship celebrates after a...
Anderson, Alabama, and West Limestone High school alum Reed Blankenship celebrates after a tackle and forced fumbler against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game.(Seth Wenig)
By Carl Prather
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 10:36 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two players from Limestone County will represent North Alabama in Super Bowl 57.

Limestone County natives and Philadelphia Eagles players Quez Watkins and Reed Blankenship will play in their first ever Super Bowl.

Watkins, a wide receiver, hauled in 33 passes for 354 yards and 3 touchdowns. Watkins was a top-100 recruit during his senior year at Athens High School and a First Team All-Limestone County player in 2014 and 2015.

Blankenship starred at Middle Tennessee State for five years before his rookie season with the Eagles in 2022. The safety is the all-time tackles leader in Blue Raiders football history. He started five games of the 12 he appeared with the Eagles and recorded a tackle, and forced a fumble in the NFC Championship game against the San Francisco 49ers.

