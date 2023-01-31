Advertise
Over $2M awarded to Trenholm State to expand internet access

Trenholm State Community College
Trenholm State Community College
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 3:37 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Trenholm State Community College was awarded $2 million in grants to strengthen its ability to digitally serve its students and the community.

According to a release, the university was given $2,066,454 from the Connecting Minority Communities Pilot Program. The program, which is run by the Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration, is a part of the Biden administration’s “Internet for All” initiative.

With the money from the grant, Trenholm state plans to do the following:

  • Add a second Internet service provider to increase Trenholm’s broadband capacity and speed.
  • Gain access to virtual desktop infrastructure to provide students free, remote access to software currently only available in on-campus computer labs.
  • Provide training and certification exams to up-skill existing college information technology staff.
  • Fund the services of a credentialed network engineer.
  • Recruit and train new entrants to the area’s IT workforce by providing scholarships for students who pursue a certificate or degree in networking, cybersecurity, or another IT-related major.
  • Support a complete technology renovation of the Mercy House education center to include internal wiring, computers, monitors, and more.

“We are excited to receive these grant funds from NTIA to connect with Mercy House/MAP Center to build digital skills and broadband awareness for many individuals who are often underserved as well as to build the digital skills and IT workforce capacity in Montgomery,” said college President Kemba Chambers.

Trenholm State Community College is one of 12 minority-serving colleges and universities receiving grants totaling $33.5 million.

