Police: 10 wounded in drive-by shooting in Florida

Multiple people were injured Monday in a shooting in Lakeland, Florida, according to police.
Multiple people were injured Monday in a shooting in Lakeland, Florida, according to police.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 7:32 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) — Ten people were injured Monday afternoon during a drive-by shooting in a central Florida neighborhood, police said.

Lakeland Police Chief Sam Taylor said during a news conference that two of the victims were critically injured, while the wounds of the other eight victims weren’t considered life-threatening. Lakeland is located about 30 miles east of Tampa.

“I’ve been here 34 years, and I can tell you I have never worked an event where this many people have been shot at one time, ever,” Taylor said.

A crowd of people were gathered along a residential street when a dark-blue sedan rolled by, police said. Shooters fired from the windows before the car sped away. Officers were actively searching for the vehicle and the shooters Monday night, officials said.

Taylor said investigators believe the shooting was a targeted attack.

Police said marijuana was found at the scene of the shooting, and investigators believe drug sales were taking place.

Taylor described the neighborhood as “challenged” and said the police had focused a lot of attention on the area in recent years.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

