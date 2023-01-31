Sip, spike & putt: Opelika venue will offer ‘a new way to play’

OPELIKA, Ala. (WSFA) - An indoor and outdoor sports entertainment venue is under construction in Opelika.

Tigertown Sports will offer several amenities including an 18-hole classic miniature golf course, three sand beach volleyball courts, a virtual golf simulator, yard games, a full-service bar and a walkout patio — according to owner and operator Auburn Hospitality.

Located at 615 Parker Way, the property is just off Interstate 85 at exit 58 near Lowe’s and America’s Thrift Store.

The venue is just off I-85 at exit 58 in Opelika. (Source: Tigertown Sports)

“We’ve put our own twist on classic miniature golf, and I’m excited to see families enjoying all the games and fun that Tigertown Sports will offer,” said Vic Patel, president of Auburn Hospitality.

Patel added that the venue will offer “a new way to play” for people of all ages.

The site is expected to open in March.

