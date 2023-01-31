Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Sip, spike & putt: Opelika venue will offer ‘a new way to play’

An indoor and outdoor sports entertainment venue is under construction in Opelika.
An indoor and outdoor sports entertainment venue is under construction in Opelika.(Source: Tigertown Sports)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 4:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OPELIKA, Ala. (WSFA) - An indoor and outdoor sports entertainment venue is under construction in Opelika.

Tigertown Sports will offer several amenities including an 18-hole classic miniature golf course, three sand beach volleyball courts, a virtual golf simulator, yard games, a full-service bar and a walkout patio — according to owner and operator Auburn Hospitality.

Located at 615 Parker Way, the property is just off Interstate 85 at exit 58 near Lowe’s and America’s Thrift Store.

The venue is just off I-85 at exit 58 in Opelika.
The venue is just off I-85 at exit 58 in Opelika.(Source: Tigertown Sports)

“We’ve put our own twist on classic miniature golf, and I’m excited to see families enjoying all the games and fun that Tigertown Sports will offer,” said Vic Patel, president of Auburn Hospitality.

Patel added that the venue will offer “a new way to play” for people of all ages.

The site is expected to open in March.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

97 inmates will be released from Alabama prisons today
UPDATE: 97 inmates will be released from Alabama prisons Tuesday
Authorities responded to the scene on Carter Hill Road Monday afternoon.
Suspect charged in Monday’s deadly Montgomery shooting
Cam Ward, Director of the Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles (front, left) stands outside the...
Judge denies Alabama AG’s request to stop release of 408 inmates
A Millbrook man has been charged in the shooting death of an Auburn man, Montgomery police say.
Millbrook man charged in Auburn man’s Montgomery murder
Ricky Smiley
Brandon Smiley, son of Birmingham native Rickey Smiley, passes away at 32

Latest News

‘Disgusted to my core’: DA reacts to Tuesday’s Alabama inmate release
Brendan Cullerton from the Washington News Bureau brings us up to speed on George Santos...
Update from Washington News Bureau
Voter registration just got so much easier for high school students as a new mobile...
Voter Registration kiosk unveiled at Carver High School
Alabama Treasurer Young Boozer says the state has a catalog of unclaimed property.
State looking to help Alabamians reclaim their unclaimed property