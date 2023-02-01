Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

1 dead in Wednesday morning north Montgomery shooting

One person is dead after a shooting in the 100 block of Kiwanis Street.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 10:44 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has opened its 10th homicide investigation of 2023 after finding a man dead from a gunshot wound Wednesday morning.

Police and fire medics responded to the 100 block of Kiwanis Street at 9:25 a.m. on reports of a person having been shot. First responders found a man who was pronounced dead on the scene.

READ MORE
Montgomery mayor addresses crime, economy at State of the City
2 charged with capital murder after remains found in Montgomery
Suspect charged in Monday’s deadly Montgomery shooting

The victim’s name has not been released.

No motive or suspect has been identified as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000, or MPD at 625-2831.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

97 inmates will be released from Alabama prisons today
UPDATE: 97 inmates will be released from Alabama prisons Tuesday
A Millbrook man has been charged in the shooting death of an Auburn man, Montgomery police say.
Millbrook man charged in Auburn man’s Montgomery murder
Authorities responded to the scene on Carter Hill Road Monday afternoon.
Suspect charged in Monday’s deadly Montgomery shooting
2 charged with capital murder after remains found in Montgomery
Cam Ward, Director of the Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles (front, left) stands outside the...
Judge denies Alabama AG’s request to stop release of 408 inmates

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks at the National Prayer Breakfast, Feb. 3, 2022, on Capitol Hill in...
Biden lawyer: FBI searches Biden’s Rehoboth Beach home
Latricia McDade is a 2018 Montgomery homicide victim.
Cash reward offered in unsolved Montgomery homicide
Police say a man was injured in a shooting on Bonaparte Boulevard.
Man in life-threatening condition after Montgomery shooting
Man in life-threatening condition following Montgomery shooting
Man in life-threatening condition following Montgomery shooting